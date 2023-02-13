Ware Mechanical weather: Brief break from the rain and cold to start the week; low 70s by Thursday Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Sunny, drier start to the week with highs in the mid 60s rising to the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. That's also when the next batch of rain is due followed by colder temperatures.The forecast:Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 68.Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Maybe an inch of rain starting Saturday with a trace of snow early Sunday. Ware Mechanical weather: Soggy start to our Sunday but clearing skies by early afternoon. Ware Mechanical weather: Another gorgeous day and then rain trickles back into the forecast Updated Ware Mechanical weather: An inch or more of rain starting around midday; wind advisory with gusts of 40 mph. Snow possible to our north. Ware Mechanical weather: Spring-like temperatures to tumble into the upper 40s by Saturday Today's Weather Right Now 31° Clear Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 4% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:27:37 AM Sunset: 06:22:33 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia’s education funding formula: It’s complicated CON reform bill looks to exempt rural hospitals Rising sales, corporate taxes in Georgia mask drop in income taxes State & Region New bill takes aim at gender-affirming care for transgender youth Legislative committee approves raising truck weights in Georgia after lengthy hearing Senate passes bill to evaluate whether job requirements match needed skills