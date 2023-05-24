We'll shake off the cooler start to the week with sunny skies and mid 80s.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
