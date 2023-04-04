We'll see a quick jump to the 80s today and Wednesday and return to the mid 60s by Friday... Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible over portions of the area from Wednesday through Saturday.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.