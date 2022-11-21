Ware Mechanical weather: Back to the 60s by Wednesday with a hint of rain Tuesday and on Thanksgiving. Nov 21, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A little warmer starting today, more rain due Tuesday. National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:The forecast:Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.Thanksgiving Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Your forecast lows Friday through Monday mornings -- 24, 26, 25 and 21. Ware Mechanical weather: Two-thirds of an inch of ran today; 27 degrees Thursday morning; 24 degrees Friday morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Another cold morning ahead and then a bit warmer to start the week. Ware Mechanical weather: Around 40 degrees tor tonight's high school football playoff games -- at kickoff. Cold weekend ahead. Ware Mechanical weather: The rain ends and a very cold stretch of mornings begins; lows in the low to mid 20s. Today's Weather Right Now 23° Clear Humidity: 81% Cloud Coverage: 20% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:19:13 AM Sunset: 05:33:09 PM Today Sunny to partly cloudy. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mainly cloudy. High 59F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail Court ruling allows Saturday early voting ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff Witnesses at state Senate hearing call for tighter control of development authorities State & Region Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan Georgia congressional delegation pushing long wish list of military projects Georgia Hispanic lawmakers form caucus in General Assembly