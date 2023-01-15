Ware Mechanical weather: Back to the 50s today, Monday; mid 60s on Tuesday. Jan 15, 2023 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Mostly clear skies into Monday; sunny and upper 50s for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. The forecast:Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 47.Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Slight chance of snow this morning as cold moves in following stormy Thursday Ware Mechanical weather alert: Tornado watch canceled as Northwest Georgia deals with storm aftermath; 4,000 lost power (Updated) Ware Mechanical weather: Severe weather threat growing on Thursday. Today, clouds and 62 Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny, near 60 today; storms, heavy rain Thursday; chilly weekend follows Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny with temperatures n the way up before more rain, storms late Thursday Today's Weather Right Now 31° Clear Humidity: 73% Cloud Coverage: 20% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:46:22 AM Sunset: 05:53:48 PM Today Lots of sunshine. High 54F. Winds light and variable. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Overcast. High near 60F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Wellstar – Augusta University partnership in line with national trends Georgia’s December tax collections strong Kemp proposes record $32.5 billion state budget State & Region Newly elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones names Senate committee chairmen Powerful storm, tornadoes leave two dead in Georgia Kemp outlines pay raise, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address