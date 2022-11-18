Ware Mechanical weather: Around 40 degrees tor tonight's high school football playoff games -- at kickoff. Cold weekend ahead. Nov 18, 2022 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Heading to the football games tonight? Bundle up. It will be 40 degrees at kickoff.Low temperatures at or below freezing are expected over portions of the state through Monday morning. Patchy to areas of frost are also possible.The forecast:Friday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Your forecast lows Friday through Monday mornings -- 24, 26, 25 and 21. Ware Mechanical weather: Chilly start to the week with even cooler temps due Thursday, Friday. Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 10 this morning. Look for 29 degrees Sunday morning and 28 early Monday. A trace of rain late this morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Two-thirds of an inch of ran today; 27 degrees Thursday morning; 24 degrees Friday morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Afternoon high of 49 today, low 50s through Wednesday; rainy Tuesday ahead. Today's Weather Right Now 26° Clear Humidity: 83% Cloud Coverage: 6% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:16:15 AM Sunset: 05:34:28 PM Today Sunny to partly cloudy. High 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region How Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds Witnesses at state Senate hearing call for tighter control of development authorities Georgia unemployment up slightly in October State & Region Georgia Lottery sets first-quarter profits record Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies following extended illness New college and career readiness data show some Georgia students unprepared