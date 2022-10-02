Ware Mechanical weather: Another gusty day with plenty of sunshine, high of 76. Oct 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Nothing but sunshine ahead this week.The forecast:Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 5 mph.Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Cooler week ahead; Georgia begins Hurricane Ian preparations today. Ware Mechanical weather: All eyes on Ian as category 4 hurricane targets Southwest Florida; Georgia hunkers down. Low to mid 70s through Thursday with some cool nights. Ware Mechanical weather: Georgia prepares for Ian after Florida hit hard. Cooler weekend due with some rain, wind. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 40s forecast for Thursday morning. We could see 2 inches of rain from Ian Friday into Saturday. Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 70s with some gusts but little rain for Ian as the storm stays far to our east. Today's Weather Right Now 54° Clear Humidity: 88% Cloud Coverage: 6% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:36:15 AM Sunset: 07:23:34 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow Generally sunny. High 77F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Carr, Jordan clash over abortion rights Georgia congressional delegation lobbies Air Force for new Dobbins mission Warnock bill takes aim at requirements limiting EV tax credit State & Region Georgia housing stock failing to keep pace with demand State board meeting at Okefenokee Swamp draws mining project critics Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia