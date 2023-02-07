Ware Mechanical weather: Another gorgeous day and then rain trickles back into the forecast Feb 7, 2023 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Still more great weather today into midday Wednesday and then a half-inch of rain into Thursday. The forecast:Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: More than 1.5 inches of rain today into Friday and then wind chills in the teens Saturday morning Ware Mechanical weather: A soggy January ends but another 1.5 inches of rain due Thursday, early Friday Ware Mechanical weather: Two beautacious days ahead and then a warmer, wetter Wednesday Ware Mechanical weather: Gusty day ahead with a wind chill mostly in the upper 30s; overnight low of 24. Ware Mechanical weather: Warmer and drier start to the week; 71 by Wednesday Today's Weather Right Now 38° Clear Humidity: 82% Cloud Coverage: 37% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:33:11 AM Sunset: 06:16:47 PM Today Partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors Family of slain “Cop City” activist wants answers General Assembly to renew debate over certificate of need law State & Region Georgia House bill targets attacks on ‘critical infrastructure’ Georgia politicians condemn antisemitic flyers found in suburban Atlanta driveways New poll shows Georgians support Medicaid expansion, increasing education funding