The latest:Scattered thunderstorms are possible for portions of the area through Saturday. A few storms could become strong each day with frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds possible.The forecast:Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.