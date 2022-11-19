Ware Mechanical weather: Another cold morning ahead and then a bit warmer to start the week. Nov 19, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:The forecast:Saturday: Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56.Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Your forecast lows Friday through Monday mornings -- 24, 26, 25 and 21. Ware Mechanical weather: Chilly start to the week with even cooler temps due Thursday, Friday. Ware Mechanical weather: Two-thirds of an inch of ran today; 27 degrees Thursday morning; 24 degrees Friday morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Afternoon high of 49 today, low 50s through Wednesday; rainy Tuesday ahead. Ware Mechanical weather: Around 40 degrees tor tonight's high school football playoff games -- at kickoff. Cold weekend ahead. Today's Weather Right Now 31° Clear Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 27% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:17:21 AM Sunset: 05:34:07 PM Today Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Abundant sunshine. High 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Court ruling allows Saturday early voting ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff Witnesses at state Senate hearing call for tighter control of development authorities Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan State & Region Georgia congressional delegation pushing long wish list of military projects Georgia Hispanic lawmakers form caucus in General Assembly How Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds