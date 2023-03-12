The latest:
So far today: We've charted just over an inch of rain since 1 a.m. with more on the way, Just a handful of power outages in Bartow and Polk counties.
Outlook: Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this morning into the evening, mainly over west-central and middle Georgia. Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, periods of heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be possible.
March 12 history from the Peachtree City office of the National Weather Service: "In 1993, an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico began spreading snow across north Georgia late in the evening. The snow continued into the next day in what would eventually be called the 'Storm of the Century.'
Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 57. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Rain. Thunder possible. High 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
