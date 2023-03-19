Spring begins at 5:20 p.m. Monday but it will take a few days to feel right. More cold remains in the immediate forecast.
Until 11 this morning: A Freeze Warning will remain in effect for for north Georgia through 11 this morning. Another Freeze Warning is in effect for north and central Georgia for late tonight through Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s across the majority of the area. Take any necessary cautions for sensitive vegetation and exposed pipes.
A Fire Danger Statement is in effect for north and central Georgia through this evening due to low relative humidities.
A Freeze Warning will remain in effect for north and central Georgia until 11 a.m. Monday.
A Freeze Watch has been issued for north Georgia and portions of central Georgia for late Monday night into Tuesday morning, where sub-freezing temperatures will be possible once again.
The forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.