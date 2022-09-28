State of emergency for all Georgia counties in preparation for Hurricane Ian's impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The State of Emergency, declared by Gov. Brian Kemp, goes into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28. You can read executive order 09.27.22.01 here.
Local impact: At least an inch of rain late Friday into Saturday; some gusts.
Latest on Ian: At 5 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 82.9 West. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph. This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is forecast today, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday.
On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area this morning, and move onshore later today. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Very recent data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts. Ian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible before Ian reaches the coast of Florida.
Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane. Weakening is expected after landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km).