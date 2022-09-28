wxIan Wednesday

The latest:

State of emergency for all Georgia counties in preparation for Hurricane Ian's impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The State of Emergency, declared by Gov. Brian Kemp, goes into effect at 7 a.m.  Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28. You can read executive order 09.27.22.01 here.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In