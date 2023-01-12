wxhur
2:25 p.m. update, Floyd E-911
Update 2:22pm-
  • Silver St at Old Rockmart - high water
  • Maple at E 9th st - traffic light out
  • Calhoun Ave at Watters St - traffic light out
Update 2:06pm-
  • Mill St Cave Spring City Limits - tree down
  • 101 at Silver Creek Mini Matt - tree down
  • 2100 blk N Broad St - debris in rdwy
  • 100s at Morton Bend - debris in rdwy
 
 
2 p.m. weather update:
