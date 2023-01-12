wxhur
National Weather Service

The latest:

4:19 p.m. Weather service cancels tornado watch for Northwest Georgia.
 
3 p.m. Around 4,000 customers without power across Northwest Georgia.
 
Georgia Power:
-Floyd County: 2,160, mostly in Cave Spring.
-Bartow County: 774
-Polk County: 566.
-Gordon County: 83.
-Chattooga County: 81.
North Georgia EMC:
-Gordon County: 388
-Floyd: 2
-Chattooga: 15.
 
3 p.m. update, Floyd E-911
 
Update 2:57pm-
-Jackson Chapel Rd at Co Line - tree and lines down
-Foster's Mill (100s) past Morton Bend twds Cave Spring - tree on lines sparking
 
Update 2:30pm-
2400 blk Maple Rd - 2veh accident
Sproull Rd - Tree down
Cherokee St at S Broad St - power lines down
Update 2:26pm-
-Old Rockmart Rd across from Pleasant Hope Church - 2 trees down
 
 
Update 2:22pm-
  • Silver St at Old Rockmart - high water
  • Maple at E 9th st - traffic light out
  • Calhoun Ave at Watters St - traffic light out
Update 2:06pm-
  • Mill St Cave Spring City Limits - tree down
  • 101 at Silver Creek Mini Matt - tree down
  • 2100 blk N Broad St - debris in rdwy
  • 100s at Morton Bend - debris in rdwy 

1:45 p.m. From Floyd County Schools: Dismissal being delayed until 3:30 p.m. today. After-school events canceled except for after-school care.

1 p.m.  All Rome City Schools after-school activities are canceled today. 

Wind advisory  until 11 tonight: Strong gusts from 30-40 mph ahead of the storm line which could also bring down trees and powerlines, before storms begin.

Rough weather in January is more common than most expect. On Jan. 11, 2014, a squall line blew through Northwest Georgia with severe thunderstorms... In Cedartown, straight-line winds of 80 mph struck the hospital, causing some damage to the building but no injuries. (Source: National Weather Service)

