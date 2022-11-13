Ware Mechanical weather: Afternoon high of 49 today, low 50s through Wednesday; rainy Tuesday ahead. Nov 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Low of 35 so far today (5 a.m.)Much cooler week ahead with a half-inch of rain due Tuesday. The forecast:Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.Monday Night: Rain likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Tuesday: Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 51. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Wind advisory in effect; gusts to 40 mph possible today, Up to 2 inches of rain -- and then a colder weekend. Ware Mechanical weather: Record heat Monday; sunny, upper 70s for election day. Storm Nicole could be a factor in our weekend weather. Ware Mechanical weather: Much cooler today with a high of 70 after another record high; Saturday's high: 57. An inch of rain due late Thursday. Plus: Tracking Nicole. Ware Mechanical weather: 1.40 inches of rain so far. Temperatures dropping with a high Saturday near 60. Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 10 this morning. Look for 29 degrees Sunday morning and 28 early Monday. A trace of rain late this morning. Today's Weather Right Now 34° Cloudy Humidity: 70% Cloud Coverage: 24% Wind: 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:11:37 AM Sunset: 05:37:33 PM Today Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red State Senate Republicans choose leadership team State & Region Battery manufacturer to build plant in Coweta County Ammunition maker expanding its Georgia operations in Savannah area Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee