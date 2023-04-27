The latest:
Thunderstorms return to the forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening, and they may linger into Friday. A couple storms could be strong to severe Thursday evening. Additional thunderstorm activity is possible on Sunday.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Rain. High 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
