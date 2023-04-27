wxth
National Weather Service

The latest: 

Thunderstorms return to the forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening, and they may linger into Friday. A couple storms could be strong to severe Thursday evening. Additional thunderstorm activity is possible on Sunday.

