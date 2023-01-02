Rome ended 2022 with 54 inches of rain, more than three inches above normal and thanks, in part to 5.14 inches that fell in December.
The new year has seen 0.05 of an inch but that will change later today into midweek. We could see 1.25 inches starting later tonight into Tuesday and ending early Wednesday.
We could see a few storms as well through Tuesday. Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm -- 70 today and Tuesday with 66 on Wednesday -- before dropping again. Sunday's high was 70 as well.
The forecast:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.