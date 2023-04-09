So much rain: Between 12:01 a.m. Friday and Saturday afternoon, more than 4.75 inches of rain fell at Richard B. Russell Airport/Towers Field.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.