While most of the rain fell Thursday into Friday, another series of storms added to it overnight and into this morning. We'll see clearing skies later today but watch for the gusts also on the way. Wind speeds could top 30 to 35 mph between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Outlook:
Rain and isolated thunderstorms will continue in the region this morning. Severe weather isn`t expected. Additional rainfall totals of 0.25 to 1.50 inches are expected. Flooding doesn`t look like a significant concern with this additional rainfall.
Gusty northwest winds will develop between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Peak winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected.
The forecast:
Today: Showers likely before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 10am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.