A look at the radar for Northwest Georgia and the top half of the state as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

 National Weather Service

While most of the rain fell Thursday into Friday, another series of storms added to it overnight and into this morning. We'll see clearing skies later today but watch for the gusts also on the way. Wind speeds could top 30 to 35 mph between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Outlook:

