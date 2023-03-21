A Freeze Warning through 10 this morning as temperatures finally begin to rebound later in the day.
Tuesday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 73F. Winds light and variable.
