A large tree is down on Horseleg just off Shorter Avenue this morning.
Another round of Saturday morning storms has left the area swamped with some roads covered with high water and trees down.
Power outages were at 1,800 customers at one point but by 12:20 p.m., only 128 were without service. Bartow County was the latest trouble spot with close to 1,000 outages.
At least 3.63 inches of rain has fallen since midnight with more on the way. That's on top of three quarters of an inch that fell on Friday.
Here are some additional concerns from Floyd E-911 as of 12:30 p.m.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 53. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
