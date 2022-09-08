The latest:
Scattered thunderstorms are possible area-wide from Thursday through Tuesday. A few storms could become strong each day with frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds possible.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible area-wide from Thursday through Tuesday. A few storms could become strong each day with frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Overcast with rain showers at times. High 79F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.