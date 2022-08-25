Thursday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.