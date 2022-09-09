The latest:

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected areawide from Friday through Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially on Friday and Saturday, which could lead to localized flooding concerns. Lightning and gusty winds will also be possible in any thunderstorms.

