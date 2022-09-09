Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected areawide from Friday through Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially on Friday and Saturday, which could lead to localized flooding concerns. Lightning and gusty winds will also be possible in any thunderstorms.
The forecast:
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 1am. Low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers likely before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 3pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.