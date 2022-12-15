The latest:
More than 1.5 inches of rain on Wednesday into Thursday morning with gusts up to 22 mph overnight. The flash flood watch for the area was canceled just after 2 a.m.
What's next: It really will begin to feel a lot like Christmas with lows in the mid 20s Sunday and Monday mornings and highs in the mid 40s Saturday and Sunday.
Throwback Thursday to Dec. 15, 2010. From the weather service:
In 2010, freezing rain fell across north Georgia causing major traffic problems across the area. Roads, including major interstates from Atlanta to Alabama and north to Tennessee, quickly and literally became like ice skating rinks as a thin sheet of black ice formed on the roads and highways. Thousands of motorists became stranded in multiple car pileups and backups. Over 3,000 accidents occurred across north Georgia during that evening, with at least 1,000 of these occurring just in the Atlanta metropolitan counties alone.
Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Sun and clouds mixed. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
A mainly sunny sky. High 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
