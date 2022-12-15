wxtoday

Clearing skies by Friday but temperatures will drop as well. 

 National Weather Service

The latest:

More than 1.5 inches of rain on Wednesday into Thursday morning with gusts up to 22 mph overnight. The flash flood watch for the area was canceled just after 2 a.m.

