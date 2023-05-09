Just a trace of rain today as temperatures stay in the mid 80s. A little cooler and then the 90s by Sunday.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Sun and a few passing clouds. High near 85F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
