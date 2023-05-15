The latest:
Mid 80s to start the week with about a quarter inch of rain possible today.
Mid 80s to start the week with about a quarter inch of rain possible today.
Monday: A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds light and variable.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.