Ware Mechanical weather: A sunny start to Thanksgiving but then the rain moves in -- through Saturday. Nov 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Your holiday forecast in three words: Sunny then soggy. We'll have a great start to the holiday but then showers into Friday and Saturday. The forecast:Thanksgiving Day: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.Thursday Night: Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 48. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Friday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 63. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Another cold morning ahead and then a bit warmer to start the week. Ware Mechanical weather: A high of 65 on Thanksgiving with afternoon, evening showers expected. Ware Mechanical weather: Around 40 degrees tor tonight's high school football playoff games -- at kickoff. Cold weekend ahead. Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 60s today and Thanksgiving, a bit cooler for the weekend; rain hang around through Sunday. Ware Mechanical weather: Back to the 60s by Wednesday with a hint of rain Tuesday and on Thanksgiving. Today's Weather Right Now 44° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 83% Cloud Coverage: 82% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:21:58 AM Sunset: 05:32:09 PM Today Generally cloudy. High 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow Cloudy. Periods of rain early. High around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock clash over character and competence in final stretch of long campaign Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting State & Region Georgia House Democrats assemble leadership team New Hyundai plant in Bryan County draws second supplier House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at Capitol