Ware Mechanical weather: A soggy January ends but another 1.5 inches of rain due Thursday, early Friday Feb 1, 2023 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:We'll end the month with almost eight inches of rain; we normally see 4.82 inches in January. Since Dec. 1, we've received more than 13 inches of rain.We'll see another 1.5 inches Thursday into Friday. The forecast:Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind around 5 mph.Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Thursday: Showers. High near 54. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.Thursday Night: Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Rain to ease by midday but more on the way, especially Thursday. High of 63 today Ware Mechanical weather: A little frost in the forecast but great Saturday ahead: sunny and 57 Ware Mechanical weather: Mid to upper 40s today, Friday with lows in the 20s; a bit warmer by Saturday Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny and 60 today; another soggy Sunday with a half-inch of rain Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory through noon today. A pause in the rain but it roars right back later in the week Today's Weather Right Now 49° Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 94% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:38:01 AM Sunset: 06:10:43 PM Today Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow Rain likely. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Former House Speaker Ralston’s widow loses in runoff for his seat New bill would set mandatory minimum sentences for gang recruitment Kia celebrates Georgia success while looking to future State & Region Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight