Ware Mechanical weather: A new freeze warning in place for overnight; Wednesday's low was 31, just missing the record.

The latest:Freeze warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Thursday. It has been upgraded from a freeze watch. Our official morning low was 31 degrees Wednesday morning. The record for Oct. 19 is 30 degrees set in 1978; the normal low: 47 degrees (The Weather Channel).

The forecast:Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight: Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 28. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.