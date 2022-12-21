What's on the way: There is the potential for some wintry precipitation in north and west Georgia late Thursday into Friday morning as rain quickly changes to snow. Any accumulations are expected to minimal at this time, generally less than an inch. However, the concern for icy conditions on the roads will increase as temperatures drop well below freezing by Friday morning.
Wind chill watch, all day Friday into midday Saturday:
Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero across most locales. Across the higher terrain, wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero.
Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front late Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will range from the single digits to mid teens across much of north and central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the higher areas.
The forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between midnight and 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Rain before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow between 3am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Low around 12. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.