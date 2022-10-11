Ware Mechanical weather: A little warmer today through Thursday; soggy Wednesday night possible. Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:We'll see up to three quarters of an inch of rain Wednesday night into Thursday, the first in several weeks.The forecast:Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.Thursday: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 10%.Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Cooler weekend ahead with highs in the mid 70s, lows in the mid 40s. Ware Mechanical weather: Clear, blue skies with a high of 75; one more morning in the 40s (for now). Ware Mechanical weather: You'll want a coat to wear to church Sunday as overnight lows will be in the 40s. Ware Mechanical weather: Flashback to the 80s through Friday; low 70s for the weekend. Ware Mechanical weather: A great day to be alive in Northwest Georgia: Sunny and 72; overnight low: 41. Today's Weather Right Now 44° Clear Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 25% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:43:04 AM Sunset: 07:11:28 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Conservative group bankrolling ads supporting Georgia’s transgender sports bill Attorney general candidates launch dueling ads Secretary of State candidates clash over voting rights￼ State & Region Abrams, Kemp campaigns raise combined $55 million in third quarter State tax revenues strong in September Georgia high-school graduation rate up in 2022 – again