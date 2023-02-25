Light rain Saturday with temperatures rising again Sunday and Monday.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Rain showers in the morning becoming more intermittent in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.