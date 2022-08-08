Ware Mechanical weather: A little cooler with a high of 88; light rain expected. Aug 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:We're right about where we should be -- upper 80s, maybe 90 -- for this time of year. The forecast:Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Triple-digit heat index due again today but a tad cooler to start the week. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 80s for most of the week ahead with a little rain each day. Ware Mechanical weather: Heat index could hit 100 today -- but maybe a little break by Monday. Today's Weather Right Now 72° Clear Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 59% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 06:56:46 AM Sunset: 08:34:59 PM Today Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year Georgia lawmakers looking for transparency, accountability from development authorities Federal court: Georgia’s Public Service Commission voting system dilutes Black vote and must change State & Region Senate study committee looks at how to fix homelessness Fuel prices driving up school busing costs in Georgia – but new technologies offer savings Former state senator appointed to Statewide Business Court bench