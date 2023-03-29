Scattered thunderstorms which could be strong to potentially severe will be possible ahead of a frontal system Friday night through Saturday.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
