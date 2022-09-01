Ware Mechanical weather: A little cooler, and probably wetter, starting Friday through Labor Day. Sep 1, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Dry today with rain picking up late Friday into Monday; maybe 1.40 inches across three days. The forecast:Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Another dose of summer -- low 90s, heat index near 100. Ware Mechanical weather: Low 90s through Friday and then a tad cooler; half-inch of weekend rain likely. Ware Mechanical weather: Low 90s to hang over our area through Thursday with a little rain possible, too. Ware Mechanical weather: An all-90s weekend with light rain through Sunday. Ware Mechanical weather: Light rain with highs near 90 into the new week. Today's Weather Right Now 64° Clear Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 4% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 07:14:09 AM Sunset: 08:06:22 PM Today Sunny. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region State Department of Education to pilot new teacher evaluation system Georgia lawmakers may help fund new approach to treating post-traumatic stress disorder Where did UGA place in national ranking of public universities? State & Region Kemp announces $250 million for parks and recreation in low-income communities Economist: Georgia farmers struggling with national, global challenges Kemp allocates $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurity