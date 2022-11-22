Ware Mechanical weather: A high of 65 on Thanksgiving with afternoon, evening showers expected. Nov 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:The latest forecast shows the rain holding off until at least Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday morning. Look for a holiday high of 65.The forecast:Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Your forecast lows Friday through Monday mornings -- 24, 26, 25 and 21. Ware Mechanical weather: Another cold morning ahead and then a bit warmer to start the week. Ware Mechanical weather: Around 40 degrees tor tonight's high school football playoff games -- at kickoff. Cold weekend ahead. Ware Mechanical weather: The rain ends and a very cold stretch of mornings begins; lows in the low to mid 20s. Ware Mechanical weather: Back to the 60s by Wednesday with a hint of rain Tuesday and on Thanksgiving. Today's Weather Right Now 35° Clear Humidity: 85% Cloud Coverage: 72% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:20:07 AM Sunset: 05:32:51 PM Today Cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Some passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and some clouds. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New initiative seeks to increase the diversity of companies that contract with the state Congress gives final passage to renaming VA buildings after Isakson, Cleland Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail State & Region Court ruling allows Saturday early voting ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff Witnesses at state Senate hearing call for tighter control of development authorities Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan