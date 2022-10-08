Ware Mechanical weather: A great day to be alive in Northwest Georgia: Sunny and 72; overnight low: 41. Oct 8, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email It will be 10 degrees cooler today vs. Friday. Tonight, a low near 40. National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:HThe forecast:Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph.Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 78.Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Cooler weekend ahead with highs in the mid 70s, lows in the mid 40s. Ware Mechanical weather: Flashback to the 80s through Friday; low 70s for the weekend. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 70s, low 80s this week under mostly sunny skies. Ware Mechanical weather: Expect fall's finest weather for this week's Coosa Valley Fair. Ware Mechanical weather: You'll want a coat to wear to church Sunday as overnight lows will be in the 40s. Today's Weather Right Now 60° Clear Humidity: 70% Cloud Coverage: 22% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:40:45 AM Sunset: 07:15:25 PM Today Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 72F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Abundant sunshine. High 72F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Secretary of State candidates clash over voting rights￼ Abrams, Kemp campaigns raise combined $55 million in third quarter State tax revenues strong in September State & Region Georgia high-school graduation rate up in 2022 – again State Supreme Court hears arguments on Spaceport Camden referendum Walker raises more than $12 million in third quarter