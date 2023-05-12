Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
