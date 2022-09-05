The latest:
A Flood Watch remains in effect through 8 PM for mainly northern and western Georgia. (Please see our separate story).
A Flood Watch remains in effect through 8 PM for mainly northern and western Georgia. (Please see our separate story).
Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible today across north and central Georgia, with the highest chances across north Georgia. Heavy rainfall will be possible with any storms that do form that could lead to or exacerbate ongoing flooding across the region. Otherwise, a strong storm or two will be possible with primary threats being heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 10am. High near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Localized flooding is possible.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.