Ware Mechanical weather: A break from the rain -- and the heat, at least Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Sep 11, 2022

The latest:Dry week ahead with some fall-like mornings Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forecast:

Monday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 61.