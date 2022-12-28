Ware Mechanical weather: A balmy 57 degrees later today; 68 on New Year's Day. Dec 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Finally, a break from the cold. After some chilling lows over Christmas, temperatures are going up. Look for 57 today, 65 on Saturday and 68 to start the new year. Rain returns Friday. This morning's low (as of 5 a.m.): 23 degrees.The forecast:Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southeast wind around 5 mph.Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph.Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.Friday Night: Showers. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%.Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.New Year's Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Potential wind chill near zero on Friday morning; advisory begins just after midnight. Though cold, we won't set any records. Ware Mechanical weather: A little warmer today, Thursday and then the arctic wave moves in. Wind chill watch for Friday. Ware Mechanical weather: Snow chance eases but not the threat of cold: 10 degrees expected Saturday morning followed by a high of 28. Ware Mechanical weather: Snow possible overnight Thursday, Friday morning; look for 10 degrees the morning of Christmas Eve. Ware Mechanical weather: Clearing skies but cold weekend ahead. Lows Sunday, morning mornings: mid 20s Today's Weather Right Now 22° Clear Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 1% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:45:36 AM Sunset: 05:38:43 PM Today Abundant sunshine. High 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Wellstar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership WellStar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership General Assembly to renew debate over mining near Okefenokee Swamp State & Region Georgia Rep. Sam Watson resigns to seek vacant state Senate seat How Georgia’s new Medicaid work requirement program will work How Georgia’s new Medicaid work requirement program will work