The latest:
We started Saturday morning under a severe thunderstorm watch and, at 4:30 a.m., a special weather statement about 40-mph gusts and more rain blowing through. The storm watch is in effect through 6 a.m.
We started Saturday morning under a severe thunderstorm watch and, at 4:30 a.m., a special weather statement about 40-mph gusts and more rain blowing through. The storm watch is in effect through 6 a.m.
The highest gust reported in Rome since midnight was 46 mph just after 4 a.m. Rainfall so far today: 0.58 of an inch.
A wind advisory remains in effect for Gordon and Chattooga counties through 8 tonight. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible.
Georgia Power: Just a handful of outages at 4:30 a.m. in Bartow and Polk counties.
North Georgia EMC: 132 customers in Gordon County were powerless at 4:30 a.m.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9am. High near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Locally heavy thunderstorms during the morning will give way to sunny skies this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds light and variable.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.