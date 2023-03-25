wxsatstorm

Our radar as of 4:20 a.m. Saturday across Northwest Georgia. The region remains under a severe thunderstorm watch through 6 a.m. as a line of rough weather moves in from Alabama. 

 Radar from National Weather Service

We started Saturday morning under a severe thunderstorm watch and, at 4:30 a.m., a special weather statement about 40-mph gusts and more rain blowing through. The storm watch was extended through 6 a.m.

The highest gust reported in Rome since midnight was 46 mph just after 4 a.m. Rainfall so far today: 1.22 inches.

