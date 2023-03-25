We started Saturday morning under a severe thunderstorm watch and, at 4:30 a.m., a special weather statement about 40-mph gusts and more rain blowing through. The storm watch was extended through 6 a.m.
The highest gust reported in Rome since midnight was 46 mph just after 4 a.m. Rainfall so far today: 1.22 inches.
A wind advisory remains in effect for Gordon and Chattooga counties through 8 tonight. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible.
Power outages (9:30 a.m. update)
Georgia Power: 256 customers in Floyd; 26 in Bartow; less than 5 each in Gordon and Polk; and 55 in Chattooga.
North Georgia EMC: 20 customers in Gordon County.
The forecast:
Saturday: High near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.