Northwest Georgia was waking up to the tail end of a series of storms that started Tuesday and should conclude by lunchtime today.
The overnight round was especially noisy with frequent thunder and lightning.
More than 3.25 inches of rain had fallen so far (from 9 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday) with up to another half-inch possible before the storms clear.
Some 1,200 Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC customers were without service at 5 a.m. with most of those in the Cartersville area while pockets of outages were posted in Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties.
Floyd E-911 reports some roads closed in Rome and in the rural areas of Floyd County. "City and county public works crews are out clearing and placing signs where possible."
Rome/Floyd road updates as of 6 a.m. from Floyd E-911:
- Old Rockmart Rd is back open
- 411 south at state line - CLOSED with wreck
- Burr - impassable
- Dugger - CLOSED
- Lee Ave at e 8th - CLOSED
- E 18th at Hull and Crane - CLOSED
As of 5:30 a.m., these are the roads that have been reported:
- Several roads in Garden Lakes - high water
- Huffaker Road near tracks - high water
- Glenn Milner - high water
- Coker - high water
- E. 18th from Crane to Hull - CLOSED
- Lee Ave at E. 8th - impassable
- Spout Springs - high water
- Williamson Street at Magnolia Avenue - high water
- 411 south at Rehoboth - high water
- Calhoun Avenue at Grady - high water
- Dugger - high water
- John Davenport - high water.
Also be careful on U.S. 411. Georgia DOT reports a mud slide between Hardin Bridge and Cowen roads. Detours suggested (Chulio Road, Ga. 293).
From the Bartow County Sheriff's Office:
"Bartow County E911 Center has been made aware of numerous roadway which are flooded. With the large amounts of rain in a short period of time road which commonly do not flood are being reported as flooded.
Roads; Cass White, Simpson, Spring Place, Old Grassdale and other roads which commonly flood are reported. Please avoid these areas and if possible or wait until daylight to travel.
Several motorist are stranded in flooded vehicles and homes in lower areas are reporting being flooded. Please call for emergency services is needed due to large number of calls."
Also, Bartow County Schools were operating on a two-hour delay. "Due to extensive flooding, all Bartow County School System students and staff will operate on a two-hour delay today, Jan. 4. That means busses will arrive at stops two hours later than normal."
Polk County Public Works is reporting several roads with water over the roadways. Some roads may be closed. "Some of the roads are Grady, White River, Hardin, and Shilo, Mountain Home Loop. This list may grow, so plan ahead, and use extra caution while traveling."
Power outages:
Georgia Power: Updates through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
- Floyd: 17 customers. (Most near Shorter Avenue, Redmond Road).
- Bartow: 1,130 customers (near Cartersville and east of Adairsville).
- Gordon: 5 customers.
- Polk: 7 customers.
- Chattooga: 0
North Georgia EMC: Around 70 customers in Floyd, Gordon and Chattooga counties.
Outlook:
Showers and thunderstorms will continue across north and central Georgia Wednesday morning and afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front. Several storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding concerns.
The forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. High near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62