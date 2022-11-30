The latest:
We're swamped following heavy rain and a good bit of lightning from the late-night/overnight storm system. As of 6:20 a.m., Floyd 911 did not have any road closings to report.
We're swamped following heavy rain and a good bit of lightning from the late-night/overnight storm system. As of 6:20 a.m., Floyd 911 did not have any road closings to report.
Power outages continue across the region with as many as 325 customers in the dark Wednesday morning.
Most of the rain has ended but strong gusts remain. Next up: A drop in our temperatures after a high Tuesday of 70 degrees.
Rainfall, 7 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday:
Power outages as of 6 a.m.:
Georgia Power: Please click for latest outage updates.
North Georgia EMC: Please click for latest outage updates.
Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Temperature falling to around 50 by 5pm. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies. High around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.