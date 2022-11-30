powe113022

The state of the state's power outages as the storm system continues to sweep across Georgia. 

 From Georgia Power

The latest:

We're swamped following heavy rain and a good bit of lightning from the late-night/overnight storm system. As of 6:20 a.m., Floyd 911 did not have any road closings to report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In