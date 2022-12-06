wxtue120622

Today's forecast -- wet and warmer

 National Weather Service

The latest:

Rainfall from 7 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday: 2.63 inches.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In