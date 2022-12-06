Rainfall from 7 a.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday: 2.44 inches.
Another half inch today with about a quarter inch of rain due during precinct hours (7 a.m. until 7 p.m.) but warmer than Monday.
Widespread rain will continue through Tuesday across northern Georgia. Localized flooding will continue to be possible along with rises on creeks, streams and rivers.
The forecast:
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.