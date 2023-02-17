wx021723

Northwest Georgia's radar as of 6:35 a.m. Friday. Skies will clear later this morning.

 National Weather Service

Storm aftermath:

Summary: Rain and storms associated with this latest cold front dropped at least 2.10 inches of rain at the airport between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 this morning. A bit more is expected as the clouds move east this morning.

