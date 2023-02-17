Storm aftermath:
Summary: Rain and storms associated with this latest cold front dropped at least 2.10 inches of rain at the airport between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 this morning. A bit more is expected as the clouds move east this morning.
More than 260 customers were without service in Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties as of 6:30 a.m.
Floyd E-911 reports several roads closed or under high-water conditions. Through 6 a.m., they are:
Updated road conditions will be posted here:
Temperatures will drop a good 20 degrees from Thursday's high of 76 (record is 83 degrees on Feb. 16).
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 43 by 1pm. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Washington's Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. High 49F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High 58F. Winds light and variable.
